Billie Lourd remembers late mother Carrie Fisher on her birthday

Billie Lourd honoured her late mother Carrie Fisher on her birthday by singing one of her favourite songs in one of her favourite places – the bath.

Fisher – who found fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise – died in 2016 at the age of 60, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

To mark what would have been her 63rd birthday on October 21, Lourd shared a clip of herself singing Tom Petty’s American Girl.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday.

“Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do.

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course).”

“I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs (sic) and a Coca Cola for dinner,” Lourd added.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill was also among those to pay tribute.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the space saga, shared a black and white photograph of the pair on a dancefloor together.

"Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have."#HBD pic.twitter.com/8v6cC8n5sL — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2019

He captioned the image: “Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have.”

Today is the birthday of iconic actor, Carrie Fisher. She'll always be a star who brought one of film's most beloved characters to the big screen ⭐ pic.twitter.com/1mkcVJc8jE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 21, 2019

Bafta also tweeted a tribute, saying Fisher would “always be a star who brought one of film’s most beloved characters to the big screen”.

PA Media