Beyonce has unveiled the music video for Spirit, her song featuring in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Beyonce has unveiled the music video for Spirit, her song featuring in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Beyonce unveils music video for Spirit from The Lion King soundtrack

The singer and actress, who lends her voice to the character of Nala in the film, premiered the video on US TV.

She told ABC News’s Robin Roberts the concept of the video is “to show how God is the painter and natural beauty in nature needs no art direction.

“It’s the beauty of colour, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition.”

The video is interspersed with clips from The Lion King and sees Beyonce sitting in the middle of a desert while wearing a flowing red and pink gown.

Her seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also makes an appearance.

Spirit is part of Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album, an accompaniment to the film. The album features Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-Z appears on the song Mood 4 Eva while Blue Ivy is featured on Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce described the soundtrack as a “love letter to Africa, adding: “And I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The album features a heavy use of drums, Beyonce said, as well as “incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America”.

The Lion King: The Gift will be released on July 19, at the same time the film arrives in cinemas.

PA Media