Beware the 'Oscars curse' - what really happens after an Academy Award win?

Katie Byrne hears from the former winners who’ve been proud to walk away with a little gold statue – but have some words of warning as well 

Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard at the 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008. Photo: Michael Caulfield/WireImage)
Michèle Burke says winning doesn't automatically lead to more opportunities
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova in Once
Oorlagh George and Terry George at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Richard Baneham won an Oscar for his work on Avatar
Avatar: The Way of Water is up for four Oscars
Statuette
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Katie Byrne Email

Makeup artist Michèle Burke keeps her professional awards, of which there are many, in the living room of her Los Angeles home. Spread out across her mantelpiece and bookshelves, there are two Baftas, a Primetime Emmy and the Lifetime Achievement Award she won at the Make-Up Artists & Hairstylists Guild last year.

It’s an impressive collection by anyone’s reckoning but it’s the two Oscars, standing proudly among the glass plaques and brass plates, that visitors tend to notice first.

