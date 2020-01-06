Entertainment Movies

Monday 6 January 2020

Best dressed stars flash the flesh on Golden Globes red carpet

A whole host of famous faces opted for revealing ensembles.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington and Saoirse Ronan (AP)
By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow left little to the imagination in a transparent gown that showcased her toned abs at the Golden Globes.

The Goop founder, who stars in and produces nominated series The Politician, sported a sheer brown dress with a tiered skirt.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378934
Gwyneth Paltrow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated for Marriage Story, opted for a plunging red gown with a long train, teamed with diamonds and slicked back hair.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249379206
Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the toast of the evening as she bagged two awards for Fleabag, chose a glittery trouser suit, worn with nothing underneath.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378536
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her role on The Morning Show, wore a strapless, belted black dress.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378459
Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Kerry Washington showed some skin in a blazer and skirt, replacing a top with a belly chain woven round her body.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378790
Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Little Women, wore a backless beaded nude-coloured gown.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378867
Saoirse Ronan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift opted for a brightly patterned down with a cut out on her chest.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378865
Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett, nominated for Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, chose a pale yellow gown with a cut-out jewelled top and dramatic sleeves.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378720
Cate Blanchett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bombshell star Charlize Theron chose an asymmetric green gown with visible black boning by Dior.

ipanews_0b7df68a-7ed7-49cd-927b-afa1cc806b11_embedded249378938
Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes were presented by Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

PA Media

