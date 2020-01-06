Gwyneth Paltrow left little to the imagination in a transparent gown that showcased her toned abs at the Golden Globes.

Best dressed stars flash the flesh on Golden Globes red carpet

The Goop founder, who stars in and produces nominated series The Politician, sported a sheer brown dress with a tiered skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated for Marriage Story, opted for a plunging red gown with a long train, teamed with diamonds and slicked back hair.

Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the toast of the evening as she bagged two awards for Fleabag, chose a glittery trouser suit, worn with nothing underneath.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her role on The Morning Show, wore a strapless, belted black dress.

Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Kerry Washington showed some skin in a blazer and skirt, replacing a top with a belly chain woven round her body.

Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Little Women, wore a backless beaded nude-coloured gown.

Saoirse Ronan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift opted for a brightly patterned down with a cut out on her chest.

Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett, nominated for Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, chose a pale yellow gown with a cut-out jewelled top and dramatic sleeves.

Cate Blanchett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bombshell star Charlize Theron chose an asymmetric green gown with visible black boning by Dior.

Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes were presented by Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

PA Media