Belfast wins Outstanding British Film at BAFTAs but other Irish nominees go home empty-handed

Ciaran Hinds at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Caitriona Balfe at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast has won the Outstanding British Film award at the Bafta awards in London tonight.

The Belfast-born actor and director was the only Irish nominee who walked away with a gong from the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He said: "Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching in tonnage a UK and Irish cinema film at UK and Ireland cinemas. All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too. It's alive, and long may they live together.

"This is a black and white film about the Troubles. It was not an easy pitch, but when the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make or to finance, please remember if you build it, they will come.

"Build it with passion and truth and believe in the originality and uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told.

"We are so proud to be included in this year's films, they are all outstanding. Thank you very much for being so kind to ours, we deeply appreciate it."

The heart-warming story about growing up in Belfast during The Troubles was nominated for six awards.

But the glittering ceremony, which was hosted by Australian actress/comedian Rebel Wilson, proved a disappointment for the Irish nominees, including Dublin actress Caitríona Balfe (42), Killarney actress and singer Jessie Buckley (32), Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds (69) and Limerick actress Ruth Negga (40).

Balfe, Buckley, and Negga were all vying for the Best Supporting Actress category for their performances respectively in Belfast, The Lost Daughter, and Passing.

But in the end, the award went to West Side Story's Arianna DeBose.

Mr Hinds was nominated the Best Supporting Actor award which went to CODA's Troy Kotsur.

The Best Film award was given to The Power of the Dog while its director Jane Campion was named Best Director.

Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard and Joanna Scanlan won Best Actress for After Love.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley was given a shout-out by Prince William who is president of Bafta.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge normally appear on the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony. But due to other commitments this year, they were unable to attend in person.

William spoke in a pre-recorded video in which he mentioned Buckley as one of the graduates of Bafta’s Breakthrough UK’s mentoring programme who joins “an impressive list of young talent”.



