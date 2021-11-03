Belfast and Boiling Point lead British Independent Film Awards nominations

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast, about his childhood in Northern Ireland, and Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham as a chef under pressure, lead the nominations for the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

Both films racked up 11 nods, with Belfast star Caitriona Balfe nominated for best actress, Dame Judi Dench nominated for best supporting actress, Ciaran Hinds nominated for best supporting actor and star Jude Hill nominated for breakthrough performance.

Boiling Point, which was shot in a single take, is nominated for best British independent film, as well as best actor for Stephen Graham, best supporting actor for Ray Panthaki and best supporting actress for Vinette Robinson, while Lauryn Ajufo is nominated in the breakthrough performance category.

Films After Love, Censor and The Souvenir Part II all scored nine nominations each.

Boiling Point will compete against Ali & Ava, After Love, The Nest and The Souvenir Part II for the best British independent film prize.

Balfe will take on Carrie Coon for The Nest, Claire Rushbrook for Ali & Ava, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Ruth Wilson for True Things for the best actress prize, while Graham will compete against Riz Ahmed for Encounter, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Jude Law for The Nest and James Norton for Nowhere Special for the best actor gong.

The nominations were announced by Sex Education star Mimi Keene and The Last Tree’s Samuel Adewunmi at the Curzon Soho in London.

Ten of the films nominated for prizes were supported by BBC Film, racking up 47 nods.

Video of the Day

They include After Love, The Souvenir Part II, Ali & Ava, The Nest, Sweetheart, Cow, Pirates, Benediction, True Things and the short Precious Hair & Beauty.

Rose Garnett, director of BBC Film, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported these bold, ambitious films and filmmaking talent, and we’re thrilled that Bifa voters have recognised their outstanding work.”

After Love star Scanlan, who is nominated for best actress, said she was overjoyed by her nod, saying: “This is to me incredible news!

“Thank you so much to Bifa for honouring our film After Love. What a joy to be offered the role of Mary/Fazanah, swimming, roti-rolling, praying and weeping.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 5, while the winners of the craft prizes will be announced on November 19.