‘Before we knew it, we were naked’ – Irish star Daryl McCormack on playing a sex worker in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, opposite Emma Thompson

Daryl McCormack says he's proud of his Tipperary roots. Photo: Ian West/PA Expand
Daryl McCormack stars alongside Emma Thompson in new film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson, and director Sophie Hyde, right. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Daryl McCormack (fourth from left) was on set when the cast of Peaky Blinders learned that Helen McCroy (second left) had died from breast cancer. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Ellie Harrison

Daryl McCormack is grinning his head off.

The Tipperary-born actor has just been nominated for the Bafta Rising Star award for his performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, an intense, subversive two-hander in which he plays a sensitive sex worker opposite Emma Thompson.

