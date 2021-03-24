Baftas to be awarded across two nights with largely virtual ceremonies

The Bafta film awards will be handed out over two nights, with two largely virtual ceremonies.

Eight of the gongs will be handed out on April 10 in a BBC Two show hosted by Clara Amfo, which will use behind the scenes footage from the nominated films to explore the creative process of movie-making.

The programme will also feature the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema recipient, who will be at the Royal Albert Hall to collect their award in person.

Clara Amfo will host the first show on BBC Two (Ian West/PA)

Clara Amfo will host the first show on BBC Two (Ian West/PA)

The main ceremony will take place on April 11, as previously announced, and will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman, who will be joined by a small group of awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as additional presenters joining virtually from Los Angeles.

All nominees will join the show virtually, alongside a virtual audience, for the remaining 17 awards to be announced on BBC One, including the EE Rising Star award, which is voted for by the public, and the Fellowship, Bafta’s highest honour.

Each nominee for the Rising Star prize will be celebrated individually during the show and there will be musical performances.

Dermot O'Leary will co-host the main ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Dermot O'Leary will co-host the main ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Road movie Nomadland and coming-of-age drama Rocks lead the diverse nominations at the Bafta film awards, where four female filmmakers are in the running for the best director prize.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony – including expanding the nominations for director, actor and actress from five to six – in response to a lack of diversity in last year’s line-up.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re thrilled that we have two programmes for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards for the very first time this year, in which we’ll showcase our nominees and reveal the winners.

“To help us celebrate the art and craft of filmmaking in more depth we’ll be joined by three hosts – Clara Amfo on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman on Sunday.

“I hope our audiences are just as excited as we are for the Bafta weekend on the BBC.”

Marc Samuelson, chairman of the Bafta film committee, added: “It has been an extremely tough year for everyone, including for cinemas and for the film industry, so we are looking forward to some fun, and a celebration of great talent across the weekend.

“The industry and film lovers are coming together to shine a spotlight on the creativity and craft behind the 50 nominated films, and to recognise and celebrate the efforts of the industry to keep going during this particularly challenging time.”

PA Media