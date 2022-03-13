Bafta red carpet dominated by glamorous monochromatic looks

Black, white and grey gowns are hardly the most innovative items to wear on the red carpet, but the fashion at this year’s Baftas showed how monochromatic outfits can be extremely stylish and exciting.

From sparkling outfits to sheer skirts and statement sleeves, black and white does not have to be boring – as shown by the celebrities walking the Bafta red carpet.

Nominated for the leading actress gong for The Worst Person In The World, Renate Reinsve was ethereal in a white Louis Vuitton gown, set off with gold detailing.

In the build-up to the Baftas, Caitriona Balfe has been wearing some seriously stylish and sleek black outfits – and her red carpet look was very much in the same wheelhouse. With collar detailing and statement shoulders, the black velvet dress looked particularly sophisticated with slicked-back hair and pearl drop earrings.

Big, elaborate dresses have been a red carpet mainstay for a few years now, and Daisy Ridley gave her gown a 2022 update with a sleek black bodice and a voluminous skirt. Her outfit was eco-friendly too, as it was actually a combination of a top and skirt she had worn before, fashioned into an elegant new dress.

With a berry-coloured lip and a classic hairdo, Lucy Boynton oozed old Hollywood glamour in a Chanel couture gown made up of delicately clashing patterns.

Ellie Bamber has long collaborated with Chanel, and she once again chose the French fashion house for her red carpet look: a black long-sleeved gown with a bodice in the brand’s signature tweed and a sheer flowing skirt.

Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash tapped into two big trends of the moment: noughties-inspired super-thin eyebrows and opera gloves – worn with a Victorian-inspired white dress.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.