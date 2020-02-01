Bafta nominees attend pre-awards ceremony party at Kensington Palace

Bafta nominees and film stars have attended a party at Kensington Palace ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Bafta nominees and film stars have attended a party at Kensington Palace ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Florench Pugh is nominated for best supporting actress (Ian West/PA)

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, 1917’s George MacKay and Little Women actress Florence Pugh were among those who went to the party.

1917, which stars MacKay, is nominated for best film (Ian West/PA)

Sir Sam Mendes, who is up for the best director award for 1917, attended the nominees party while wearing a thick scarf over his suit.

Sir Sam is up for the best director gong (Ian West/PA)

Taron Egerton, who is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in Rocketman, was also photographed at the red carpet event.

Egerton is nominated for best actor (Ian West/PA)

EE Bafta Rising Star award nominee Kelvin Harrison Jr also rubbed shoulders with the other celebrities at the party.

The Waves star is competing against four other actors for the gong, which is voted for by the public.

Harrison Jr is nominated for a rising star award (Ian West/PA)

Saoirse Ronan was pictured wearing a sparkly black dress to the event.

(Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary was also photographed with his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary at the event on the same day that they publicly announced they are expecting a child together.

The pair smiled as they posed for the cameras side-by-side.

The pair announced their news on Instagram on Saturday (Ian West/PA)

PA Media