Bafta nominations snubs: Mary Poppins Returns loses out

Mary Poppins Returns missed out in all of the major categories in the nominations for the British Academy Film Awards.

The Disney film, a sequel to the 1964 original, was disregarded for a best film nod and also a leading actress nomination for Emily Blunt, who had been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

It received only three nominations in the technical categories – original music, production design and costume design.

Saoirse Ronan failed to receive a Bafta nomination for Mary Queen Of Scots (Isabel Infantes/PA)

There was also upset for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which was omitted from all Bafta categories.

The musical film, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan, was considered a possible contender in the outstanding British film category.

Mary Queen of Scots star and four-time Bafta nominee Saoirse Ronan was not included in the leading actress category, despite being among the favourites for the award.

Her co-star, Margot Robbie, was nominated for supporting actress for her role in the historical drama.

Another notable snub was for Steve McQueen, whose film Widows only received one nomination. Viola Davis was nominated for leading actress, but he did not receive a directing nomination.

Oscars favourite Regina King, who won a Golden Globe Award at the weekend, was also excluded from the leading actress nominations list for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Regina King won a Golden Globe, but was not nominated for a Bafta (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

If Beale Street Could Talk only scored two nominations, for adapted screenplay and original music, leaving director Barry Jenkins empty-handed.

First Man received seven nominations in total, including supporting actress for Claire Foy, but leading actor Ryan Gosling was omitted from the Bafta nods.

Beautiful Boy’s Steve Carell and Colette’s Keira Knightley were among the other major acting snubs, as well as Stan And Ollie’s John C Reilly, whose co-star Steve Coogan is up for leading actor.

Mike Leigh’s historical drama Peterloo, about the 19th century massacre in Manchester, failed to receive any nominations.

Press Association