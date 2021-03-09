Bafta nominations in full

Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-year-old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News Of The World
Rebecca
Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Make Up & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan Santiago
Tenet
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dirisu
Conrad Khan
PA Media