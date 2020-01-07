Bafta film nominees list: Who is up for an award this year?
Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the way followed by The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11 nominations.
Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.
This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.
Here is a list of this year’s nominees:
– Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
– Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
– Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
– Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite.
– Director
Sam Mendes for 1917
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.
– Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
– Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
– Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
– Original Screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
– Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
– Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
– Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold
– Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
