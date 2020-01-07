This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11 nominations.

Bafta film nominees list: Who is up for an award this year?

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.

This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

– Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

– Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite.

– Director

Sam Mendes for 1917

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Todd Phillips for Joker

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

– Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jessie Buckley has received a leading actress nomination (PA)

– Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

– Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

– Original Screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

– Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

– Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

– Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

– Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael

