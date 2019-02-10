Bafta film awards nominations in full

The Favourite leads the way at this year’s Bafta film awards with a total of 12 nominations.

The Favourite leads the way at this year’s Bafta film awards with a total of 12 nominations.

Here is who else is nominated:

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan And Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Get to know the Outstanding British Film nominees before the #EEBAFTAs film awards next week! 🇬🇧📽 Who do you want to take home a BAFTA Mask? ✨ pic.twitter.com/qNZpeAgvWn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 28, 2019

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Who will come out on top in our Director line-up? 📽🎬 Here's a quick round up of our 5 nominees. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/pT4rZz0ABB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 23, 2019

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Viola Davis – Widows

Olivia Colman is flying the flag as the only Brit in our Leading Actress category! 🇬🇧 She's nominated for the tragicomic Queen Anne in The Favourite, earning her 7th BAFTA nomination 🤩 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fJCBUgzYG6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 28, 2019

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Steve Coogan is the most BAFTA-nominated person in our Leading Actor line-up with 16 nominations across TV and Film (and 4 wins!) This is his first appearance in the Leading Actor category for his portrayal of screen legend Stan Laurel in @stanandolliefilm 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/d2meIS1CLX — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 24, 2019

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Here's a quick round-up of our five incredible supporting actress nominees 🎭 🎬 Who do you think deserves the #EEBAFTA award this year? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3RfbNKgN4I — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 27, 2019

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Who do you think should be picking up that #EEBAFTAs Supporting Actor award? If you need a reminder of those great performances look no further 👇 pic.twitter.com/aKVbtKF2XO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 26, 2019

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man – Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not in the English language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Make up & hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen Of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

Press Association