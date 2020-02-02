Bafta film awards in numbers

Here are all the key statistics from the 2020 Bafta film awards:

– 1917 picked up the most awards, winning in seven categories. This was well ahead of Joker, which won three awards despite having received 11 nominations. Parasite won two awards, and no other film won more than one. The Irishman, which had 10 nominations, won nothing.

– Sir Sam Mendes is the first British winner of the best director award since Danny Boyle won for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

– Mendes’s award means Britain is just three wins behind the United States in the best director category, with the overall totals now standing at 17 and 14.

– For both Laura Dern (winner of best supporting actress) and Brad Pitt (best supporting actor), it is their first ever Bafta award – despite both having professional acting careers lasting over 30 years.

– Joaquin Phoenix’s award for best actor means the US has now won in this category 24 times, one more than Britain’s tally of 23 wins.

– Roger Deakins has become the most decorated winner of the best cinematography category. He has now won the award five times, more than anybody else since the category was established in 1969. His five wins are for The Man Who Wasn’t There (2002), No Country For Old Men (2008), True Grit (2011), Blade Runner 2049 (2018) and 1917 (2020).

– It is the first time since 1977 that all four acting awards have been won by people from the United States.

– It is also the first time since 2012 that not one of the four acting awards has been won by a British nominee.

– There were a total of 12 British wins, according to the PA news agency’s calculations: one down on last year’s total of 13. The wins were:

– Micheal Ward (rising star award)

– Oliver Tarney and others (best sound, 1917)

– Jacqueline Durran (best costume design, Little Women)

– Roger Deakins (best cinematography, 1917)

– For Sama (best documentary, UK-US-Syria co-production)

– Sir Sam Mendes (best director, 1917)

– 1917 (best film, UK-US co-production)

– 1917 (best British film)

– Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (best British short film)

– Granddad Was A Romantic (best British short animation)

– Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (outstanding debut by British writer, director or producer, Bait)

– Andy Serkis (outstanding British contribution to cinema)

