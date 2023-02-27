Bad news for Banshees as SAG awards traditionally a good indicator of Oscar success

Sandwiched between the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards, the SAGs have traditionally been a fairly good indicator of Oscar success.

Though limited to acting performance, the Screen Actors Guild Awards have a 74pc accuracy in terms of Oscars, and last year got all four of the big acting awards right.

Which may not be the best news for the cast of Banshees of Inisherin, who missed out on all fronts at the Fairmount Century Plaza last night.

Nominated in the best actor category, Colin Farrell was eclipsed for the award by Brendan Fraser, who won for The Whale, Darren Aranofsky’s controversial drama in which Fraser plays a morbidly obese English professor and spent the entire film concealed beneath a voluminous fat suit.

Austin Butler had been the narrow favourite for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s florid biopic, but both he and Farrell will now have to worry about Fraser, who becomes a major contender for the Best Actor Oscar in two week’s time.

The big winner at the SAGs was Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multidimensional martial arts caper, which incredibly won the other three individual acting awards as well as the Best Ensemble Performance in a Motion Picture SAG.

It had been assumed by many (including me) that the film’s strong showing early in the awards season would fade as the novelty factor wore off, but this has not been the case, and the shock of the night was Michelle Yeoh’s best actress win at the expense of Cate Blanchett, for Tár.

Blanchett has been seen by some as a shoe-in for the Best Actress Oscar, but all bets may now be off.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were both nominated in the best supporting actor category, but neither had any need of their acceptance speech.

Hollywood loves a comeback story, and Ke Huy Kwan certainly fits that bill.

A former child actor who starred in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he stopped acting altogether for a number of years and worked as a stunt coordinator before the Daniels cast him as Michelle Yeoh meek and mild-mannered husband in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

His moving victory last night positions him well for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, in which he’s up against Keoghan and Gleeson - you wouldn’t bet against Quan now.

Kerry Condon lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis for her virtuoso comic turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 64-year-old actor has never won an Oscar, and is now positioned well for the Academy Awards. Paul Mescal, who was not nominated here, caused quite a stir while presenting one of the awards with Zendaya.

We should point out that, when it comes to predicting Oscar success, the SAGs are not infallible - they only got two out of four right in 2021, for example, and two out of four in 2019.

And Banshees could still perform strongly at the Oscars in the non-acting categories. But on the basis of last night, Everything Everywhere All At Once might do a lot better at this year’s Academy Awards than anyone expected.

In the Screen Actors Guild’s television awards, things went more as predicted.

Jessica Chastain fell onstage but recovered with aplomb as she accepted the best actress in a limited series award for her portrayal of country legend Tammy Wynette in the Showtime drama George & Tammy.

Veteran performer Sam Elliott won best actor in a limited series for 1883, Paramount’s western-themed Yellowstone spin-off, and Jason Bateman won best actor in a TV series for the long-running Netflix crime drama Ozark.

The White Lotus performed strongly, with Jennifer Coolidge winning best actress in a TV series, and the show also picking up the best ensemble performance award.

And Ms Coolidge once again stole the show in her acceptance speech, mortifying her partner by cooing breathlessly, “I can’t wait till we get home”.

Highly rated US restaurant drama The Bear also got a look in, with Jeremy Allen White deservedly winning the best male performance in a comedy TV show for his turn as a merciless and histrionic chef.

Jean Smart won the corresponding award for the HBO comic drama Hacks, and Hollywood legend Sally Field was given a lifetime achievement award.

All eyes now move to the Dolby Theatre next Sunday week, where an altogether more complex chain of events will unfold.

There the big awards, Best Picture, Best Director, have a habit of dominating the destination of other Oscars, which could yet play into Martin McDonagh’s hands.

But on the basis of this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, March 12 could be another big night out for the makers of Everything Everywhere All At Once.