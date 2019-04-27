Avengers: Endgame topples Star Wars preview record

Avengers: Endgame has got off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record 60 million US dollars (£46m) from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned 57 million dollars (£44m) from Thursday previews in 2015, although Avengers: Endgame was shown in more theatres.

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that Avengers: Endgame has already grossed 305 million dollars (£236m) in its first two days in theatres with over half of that tally coming from China.

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from 260 million to 300 million dollars (£201m-£232m) domestically, and between 800 million and one billion dollars (£619m-£774m) globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported on Monday.

