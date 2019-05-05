Avengers: Endgame nears global box office record

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the two billion dollar (£1.5 billion) mark at the global box office in record time, one of five movies to ever reach that mark.

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the two billion dollar (£1.5 billion) mark at the global box office in record time, one of five movies to ever reach that mark.

It has now unseated Titanic as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

The Walt Disney Company estimated that the Marvel blockbuster has added 145.8 million dollars (£110 million) from North American cinemas and 282.2 million dollars (£214 million) internationally in its second weekend in cinemas, bringing its global total to 2.2 billion dollars (£1.7 billion)

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner star in Avengers: Endgame (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Endgame is one of just five films to reach the milestone and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind Avatar.

Avatar, released in 2009, reached two billion dollars in 47 days of release compared with 11 for Endgame.

“The sprint to two billion dollars is unbelievable. We’re in uncharted territory,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “Usually films like this are marathoners.”

To reach Avatar’s global record, however, Endgame will have to turn into a marathoner itself and the summer movie season is only going to get more competitive.

Still, “it’s got a real chance at getting there,” Dergarabedian said.

Industry-wide, the continued success of Endgame has also helped the box office deficit, which went from down 13.2% last weekend to down 10.9% this weekend. And Dergarabedian said that the industry may be on its way to a record summer, still.

“It’s not just about one movie this summer,” he said. “There’s a lot more to come from every studio. Diversity of content will rule the day.”

New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including The Intruder, with 11 million dollars (£8 million), Long Shot, with 10 million dollars (£7.6 million), and Uglydolls with 8.5 million dollars (£6.4 million).

Press Association