Auction of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s personal items earns 909,000 US dollars

Heritage Auctions says that a Margaret Keane portrait of the actress was sold for 45,000 US dollars (£31,000), making it the top seller at Saturday’s auction.

Overall, the auction, held online and at the actress’ former mansion, earned 909,209 US dollars (£638,000).

Hello Dah-lings: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor Offered April 14 by Heritage Auctions, Beverly Hills https://t.co/eV7jvEIeAo pic.twitter.com/bGBvCibcgC — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) April 5, 2018

A diamond and gold necklace with Gabor’s catchphrase “dah-ling” sold for 20,000 US dollars (£14,000).