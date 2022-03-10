Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designer Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Attendee outfits at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) did not disappoint as the ceremony returned in person in Santa Monica, California.

English designer Jenny Beavan won the prize for excellence in period film for her work on Disney’s Cruella and actor Andrew Garfield was honoured with the Spotlight Award.

But guests arriving at the event on Wednesday took to the red carpet with aplomb.

Expand Close Ruth E Carter, winner of the CDGA Excellence in Contemporary Film award, brought a splash of bright blue to the red carpet event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ruth E Carter, winner of the CDGA Excellence in Contemporary Film award, brought a splash of bright blue to the red carpet event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Actress Anne Heche wore a sparkling green and gold dress with matching jewelled sunglasses and black boots with gold prints (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Anne Heche wore a sparkling green and gold dress with matching jewelled sunglasses and black boots with gold prints (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Shawna Trpcic, who won the excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television award for her work on The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1, channelled a sci-fi look in her choice of outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shawna Trpcic, who won the excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television award for her work on The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1, channelled a sci-fi look in her choice of outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Mandi Line opted for a rock-cowboy look with gold hoop earrings and a black blazer with studded trim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mandi Line opted for a rock-cowboy look with gold hoop earrings and a black blazer with studded trim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Coco Jones appeared alongside her Bel Air co-star Jabari Banks, in a Sophie Couture dress, at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coco Jones appeared alongside her Bel Air co-star Jabari Banks, in a Sophie Couture dress, at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close B Akerlund, who won the CDGA prize for Excellence in Short Form Design, donned a ruffled red cape, with multiple layers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp B Akerlund, who won the CDGA prize for Excellence in Short Form Design, donned a ruffled red cape, with multiple layers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose and Judith Light offset each other in their respective black and white outfits (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose and Judith Light offset each other in their respective black and white outfits (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Video of the Day

Expand Close Stephanie Beatriz, who presented one of the awards at the CDGA shone in a floor-length gilded floral patterned dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephanie Beatriz, who presented one of the awards at the CDGA shone in a floor-length gilded floral patterned dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Designer Ami Goodheart wore sparkling white trousers and a matching loose white blazer, which offset her bubblegum pink hair (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Designer Ami Goodheart wore sparkling white trousers and a matching loose white blazer, which offset her bubblegum pink hair (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Actress Casey Wilson wore a flowing deep pink dress for the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Casey Wilson wore a flowing deep pink dress for the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Expand Close Designer Sanja M Hays opted for a floor-length black and white pencil dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Designer Sanja M Hays opted for a floor-length black and white pencil dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)