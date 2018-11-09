Ashton Kutcher calls for gun reform following latest US mass shooting

Ashton Kutcher called for urgent gun reform as he revealed his birthday party was held at the same bar where 12 people were shot and killed in the latest gun massacre to scar the US.

Ashton Kutcher called for urgent gun reform as he revealed his birthday party was held at the same bar where 12 people were shot and killed in the latest gun massacre to scar the US.

A Sheriff’s sergeant was among the dead after Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former US Marine with mental health problems, opened fire inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, according to police.

Following the tragedy in Southern California on Wednesday, the deadliest mass shooting in the US since 17 teachers and students were gunned down at a Parkland, Florida, high school nine months ago, Kutcher called for changes in the law surrounding gun ownership.

My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again... Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

I grew up a hunter, I worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up. No body is taking your guns!!! Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

The BS rhetoric around arming more people to protect others is just that, BS! Armed people got killed last night! Gun Reform now!!! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

We all have a right to freedom unless you do something to lose that right and end up in jail. We all have a right to guns unless you do something to lose that right and get your gun taken away! Gun Reform Now!!! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

Revealing wife Mila Kunis threw his birthday party at Borderline, he said on Twitter: “Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims.

“I’ll say it again… Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!”

Kutcher, known for starring in TV comedies That ’70s Show and Two And A Half Men, said he grew up a hunter and worked at a gun club growing up.

But he called for reform and said the idea of placing more armed guards in public places – an idea often backed by Donald Trump – was “BS rhetoric”.

Pro-gun groups in the US often cite the Second Amendment – the right to keep and bear arms – as a defence against calls for stricter laws.

Kutcher said the argument was unrealistic in the modern world.

He said: “The right to bear arms was built on the notion that we could form a militia to fight back against an unjust government. Is that realistic today? A nuclear bomb is an arm. Do you have the right to own that? Gun Reform Now!! No one is taking your guns.”

The right to bear arms was built on the notion that we could form a militia to fight back against an unjust government. Is that realistic today? A nuclear bomb is an arm. Do you have the right to own that? Gun Reform Now!! No one is taking your guns. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

Kutcher also called for reforms to mental health care after it was reported the suspect in the latest atrocity had post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military.

He added: “If your argument is that these reforms won’t change anything I simply ask “What problems will be the reforms create?” No one is taking your guns. Gun Reform Now!”

If your argument is that these reforms won’t change anything I simply ask “What problems will be the reforms create?” No one is taking your guns. Gun Reform Now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

Mr Trump praised police for their “great bravery” in the California attack and said, “God bless all of the victims and families of the victims”.

Press Association