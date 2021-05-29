Army Of The Dead one of Netflix’s most streamed films ever, company says

Army Of The Dead, which stars Dave Bautista, is on course to be watched by 72 million households in its first four weeks, Netflix said (Clay Enos/Netflix/PA)

Army Of The Dead is on course to be watched by 72 million households in its first four weeks, Netflix said.

Zack Snyder’s zombie movie arrived on the platform on May 21 following a theatrical release and is set to be one of its 10 biggest films, the company said.

Army Of The Dead features an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and Matthias Schweighofer.

It follows a group of mercenaries attempting a heist at a Las Vegas casino amid a zombie apocalypse.

After the viewing figures were shared, Snyder said: “Thank you for the amazing support.”

Netflix measures a view as any piece of content being watched for at least two minutes, which it considers long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.

The streaming giant has already announced an Army Of The Dead prequel.

Army Of Thieves will be directed by Schweighofer, who will also star.

It will follow Ludwig Dieter, his character from Army Of The Dead.