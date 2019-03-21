Armie Hammer dismissed rumours he had been asked to be the next Batman but admitted he would jump at the chance to play the Caped Crusader.

Armie Hammer says he wants to be next Batman

After it emerged Ben Affleck would not be reprising his role as the Dark Knight in the upcoming instalment of the superhero franchise, Hammer’s name was linked with the part.

Hammer, whose previous films include The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name and On The Basis Of Sex, said Warner Bros, the studio behind the Batman films, have not approached him.

Armie Hammer has discussed the rumours linking him to the Batman role (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, he said he would be interested in starring in Matt Reeves’s Batman film, scheduled for a 2021 release.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: “None of the people who start rumours are actually the people who can give you jobs. So it’s always like, ‘oh, are you going to play Batman?’ And I’m like, ‘well you just asked me, but guess who hasn’t – Warner Bros’.

Fallon replied saying Hammer was top of many people’s list to play Batman, and asked if he would take the role.

Hammer said: “Yes, who wouldn’t want to be Batman? I think every guy in this audience would want to be Batman if they could. It’s a good gig.”

The actor also revealed he would be interested in appearing in a sequel to the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, which chronicles the romance between a 17-year-old played by Timothee Chalamet and Hammer’s 24-year-old academic.

He said author Andre Aciman “wants to write another book” and director Luca Guadagnino would like to pen the script.

Hammer joked he and Chalamet would also be interested, joking they would each want “12 million dollars” to appear.

