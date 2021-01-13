Armie Hammer drops out of Jennifer Lopez film amid social media controversy

Armie Hammer will no longer take the role in Shotgun Wedding (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Armie Hammer has dropped out of an upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez after messages allegedly sent by the actor leaked online.

Hammer, star of movies including The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, had been set to appear opposite Lopez in action comedy Shotgun Wedding.

However, he will no longer take the role.

Expand Close Jennifer Lopez will star in Shotgun Wedding (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Lopez will star in Shotgun Wedding (PA)

A production spokesman told the PA news agency: “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Representatives for Hammer have been contacted for comment.

Hammer, 34, began trending on social media over the weekend after explicit messages he had allegedly sent appeared online.

He is yet to publicly address the controversy.

Shotgun Wedding will be directed by Pitch Perfect filmmaker Jason Moore and follows a couple who get cold feet before they are due to walk down the aisle.

Things are complicated further when the wedding party is hijacked by criminals.

US actor Hammer played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name.

He most recently appeared opposite Lily James in a Netflix adaptation of Rebecca.

PA Media