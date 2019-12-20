Are you Yoda or Jar Jar Binks? Test your Star Wars knowledge with our epic quiz

Are you ready for the Skywalker Saga to end? Indeed, one of the most famous franchises in cinematic history, has reached its epic conclusion with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third instalment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and the ninth and final episode in the aforementioned Skywalker Saga.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: there will be more Star Wars in our future. They’re still making TV shows, there will be more movies, and the series will continue long after the rest of us have shuffled off this mortal coil. But apparently, this is it for the characters we grew up with, and whatever happens next in the Star Wars universe, it probably won’t feature Luke, Chewie, Rey, Finn, Poe and the rest of the lads. Their journey is almost complete; the Millennium Falcon is taking its last spin — this really is it for our favourite droid buddies, C-3PO and R2-D2.

So, to get ourselves in the mood, and to prepare audiences for a final round of Skywalker shenanigans, we have decided to put together the ultimate Star Wars Film Quiz: 42 questions, to cover every year that this weird and wonderful space opera has been a part of our lives.

Are you a Jedi or a Jar Jar? Do you belong in the forested woods of Endor, or with the galaxy’s greatest scientists on Naboo? We’ll soon find out, won’t we? May the force be with you…

QUESTIONS

1. Which world-famous rock star made his professional recording debut on the 1980 Star Wars Christmas Album, Christmas in the Stars?

2. Name the actor who played young Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace.

Darth Vader was the iconic villain of the early 'Star Wars' movies

3. In 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader reveals to an injured Luke Skywalker that he is, in fact, the young fella’s old man. But what exactly does Vader say? Point awarded for accurate wording only.

4. Just one actor has appeared in every Star Wars movie to date. Name the actor, and their character.

5. Believe it or not, Daniel Craig has a cameo in 2015’s The Force Awakens. But who or what does he play?

6. What was the name of Anakin Skywalker’s birth mother?

Harrison Ford as Han Solo, in action with Chewbacca. Picture: Image.net

7. Our good friend, Chewbacca, belongs to which hairy, humanoid species?

8. Which famous sci-fi movie alien, from the 1980s, makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in 1999’s The Phantom Menace?

9.True or false: Ewan McGregor is in The Force Awakens.

10. What were Han Solo’s final words, before his death?

11. Which award-winning British writer and actor portrayed the droid, L3-37, in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story?

12. Name the filmmaker who was supposed to direct the forthcoming, The Rise of Skywalker, before pesky ‘creative differences’ got in the way.

13. Who portrayed the mysterious, ‘Master Codebreaker’, in 2017’s The Last Jedi?

Mark Hamill with fellow Star Wars cast member Harrison Ford and creator George Lucas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

14. How many Star Wars films has George Lucas directed?

15. Name the actor who originally portrayed Anakin Skywalker — not Darth Vader — in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

16. On which planet did Luke Skywalker grow up, with his Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen?

17. True or False: Luke Skywalker killed Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi.

18. What is the name of the character that Lupita Nyong’o portrays, in the sequel trilogy?

19. What is the name of the planet on which Luke Skywalker is discovered, hiding away, in The Force Awakens? We know it as Skellig Michael, but he knows it as…?

Star Wars’ Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with Stormtroopers

20. What is Kylo Ren’s birth name?

21. How did the great Boba Fett meet his fate in Return of the Jedi?

22. What was the estimated budget of the first Star Wars film?

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford lock lips in The Empire Strikes Back

23. When Princess Leia tells Han Solo that she loves him in The Empire Strikes Back, what is Han’s immediate response?

24. Which famous British actress portrayed Queen Amidala’s decoy in The Phantom Menace?

25. What was Luke and Anakin’s original surname in the first Star Wars film, before George Lucas changed it, at the last minute?

26. True or false: Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon in a card game against Jabba the Hutt.

27. What are the first words in the opening crawl from 1977’s Star Wars?

28. What is the lowest-grossing entry in the live-action film franchise?

29. Which sci-fi series did George Lucas hope to adapt for the big screen, before he created Star Wars?

30. Which film company turned down the opportunity to produce and distribute the first Star Wars?

Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

31. True or false: Michael Jackson originally wanted to play the role of Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace.

32. The final scene of the original trilogy takes place on which planet?

33. What was the original title of Return of the Jedi?

34. Ron Howard helmed 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, but which other Star Wars film did he turn down the chance to direct?

35. How many Oscars has this franchise been nominated for — and how many has it won?

R2-D2 (left) and C-3PO on the desert planet Tatooine in Star Wars Episode II Attack of the Clones Photo: Reuters

36. What was the joke working title for Episode II: Attack of the Clones?

37. Irish actor, Bronagh Gallagher, appears in which of the 11, live-action Star Wars films?

38. As we all know, John Boyega’s Finn used to be a stormtrooper. But what was his stormtrooper codename?

39. Which acclaimed American filmmaker helped George Lucas to edit the opening crawl in the very first Star Wars film?

40. True or false: Jodie Foster was originally considered for the role of Princess Leia.

41. Which cult filmmaker did George Lucas initially ask to direct Return of the Jedi?

42. Finally, we’ll end on an easy one: what colour was Mace Windu’s lightsaber?

ANSWERS

1. Jon Bon Jovi.

2. Jake Lloyd.

3. It’s one of the most misquoted lines in film history. Luke accuses Vader of killing his father, to which Vader responds, “No, I am your father”.

4. Anthony Daniels (C-3PO).

5. Craig played a stormtrooper, whom Rey tricks with her Jedi powers.

6. Shmi Skywalker.

7. Chewie is a Wookiee.

8. Steven Spielberg’s ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

9. True. McGregor recorded an uncredited vocal cameo for Rey’s vision sequence.

10. Kylo Ren asks his father for help, before murdering him, to which Han responds, “Yes, anything”.

11. Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

12. Colin Trevorrow.

13. Justin Theroux.

14. Four. Star Wars (1977), The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

15. Sebastian Shaw.

16. Tatooine.

17. False. Princess Leia killed Jabba the Hutt.

18. Maz Kanata.

19. Ahch-To.

20. Ben Solo.

21. He fell into the mouth of a sarlacc.

22. $11m.

23. “I know.”

24. Keira Knightley.

25. Starkiller.

26. False. He won the Falcon in a card game with Lando Calrissian.

27. “It is a period of civil war.”

28. Solo: A Star Wars Story — it grossed “just” $393m.

29. Flash Gordon.

30. Disney — decades later, it would purchase Star Wars from Lucas, for $4bn.

31. True. George Lucas famously turned MJ down.

32. Endor, which is actually a forested moon.

33. Revenge of the Jedi.

34. The Phantom Menace.

35. Seven wins in 34 nominations, plus three Special Achievement Awards.

36. Jar Jar’s Great Adventure.

37. Gallagher portrays a Republic Cruiser captain in The Phantom Menace.

38. FN-2187.

39. Brian De Palma.

40. True.

41. David Lynch, who politely declined.

42. Actor Samuel L Jackson insisted that Mace have a purple lightsaber.

(0-11 points) - You are Jar Jar Binks

You were not made for this galaxy. You have let everyone down. Collect your things and leave your blaster at the door, thank you very much.

(12–21 points) - You are C-3PO

Stay focused, my friend. You have shown great potential, thus far. You are on the right track. Just try not to be so clumsy in future.

(22–31 points) You are Luke Skywalker

The force is definitely strong with you. Much to learn, have you. Stronger by the day, you are. A wise Jedi, you might yet make.

(32 – 42 points) - You are Yoda

You are the baddest, most brutal, most brilliant Jedi Master on the whole darn planet. Now, go forth and share your wisdom with the rest of the galaxy.

