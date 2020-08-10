Antonio Banderas confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

| 15.4°C Dublin
Antonio Banderas has said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is spending his period of isolation making plans that will “give meaning to my 60 years”.
The Pain And Glory actor confirmed the news on his 60th birthday, sharing a photo of himself as a baby.
He wrote in Spanish on Instagram: “I want to make it public that today on August 10 I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 illness, caused by coronavirus.
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
“I would like to note that I feel relatively well, only a little more tired than usual and I put my faith in recovering as soon as possible following the medical indications which I hope permit me to overcome the infectious process I am suffering and which is affecting so many people around the world.
“I am using this isolation to read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement.
“A big hug to all.”
Banderas is the latest in a string of high-profile figures to test positive for the illness, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink.
