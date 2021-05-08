| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anthony Hopkins: The slow rise to movie stardom

His Oscar win may have been unpopular in some quarters, but it is just another garland in a career full of triumphs, fuelled by an insatiable drive

Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance in The Father Expand
Anthony Hopkins received his first Oscar in 1992 for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter Expand
Anthony Hopkins in 1975, when he gave up drinking Expand

Close

Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance in The Father

Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance in The Father

Anthony Hopkins received his first Oscar in 1992 for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter

Anthony Hopkins received his first Oscar in 1992 for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter

Anthony Hopkins in 1975, when he gave up drinking

Anthony Hopkins in 1975, when he gave up drinking

/

Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance in The Father

Paul Whitington

Poor old Anthony Hopkins was public enemy number one last week when he won Best Actor at the Oscars.

The late Chadwick Boseman had been favourite, and fans took to social media to express their displeasure in strident terms.

Most Watched

Privacy