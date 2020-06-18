Anne Hathaway spoofs Devil Wears Prada role with coronavirus joke

Anne Hathaway has added a coronavirus-related spin to one of The Devil Wears Prada’s best-loved scenes.

The actress, 37, starred in the hit 2006 film as the assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor, played by Meryl Streep.

In a post to her 17.8 million Instagram followers, she referenced a scene in which her character arrives in the office wearing designer boots, wowing her unfriendly co-workers and prompting one to ask: “Are you wearing the Chanel boots?”

The Oscar winner shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask with the caption: “Are you wearing the C-”

A second message said: “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”

Fans replied, describing the post as “iconic” and commenting “exactly queen”.

PA Media