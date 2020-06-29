Anne Hathaway reveals why Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set

Anne Hathaway has revealed British director Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set (PA)

Anne Hathaway has revealed British director Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on the sets of his films.

The actress worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises, starring as Catwoman opposite Christian Bale’s Batman.

Speaking to Hugh Jackman for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue, Hathaway revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes rule on Nolan’s films.

“He doesn’t allow chairs,” she said. “And his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.

“I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Nolan’s latest blockbuster is the highly anticipated Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

It is set to be one of the biggest films of the year and the industry is hoping it can entice fans back to the cinema following months of lockdown.

However, studio Warner Bros has repeatedly delayed Tenet’s release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to launch on August 12.

