Anne Hathaway channels The Princess Diaries in viral pillow challenge

Anne Hathaway has become the latest star to join in the viral pillow challenge, channelling The Princess Diaries at the same time.

Participants wear a pillow like a dress in the online challenge, often with a belt cinched round the waist.

The Ocean’s 8 actress was photographed holding a blue pillow over the front of her torso, with another two white pillows fanned out to look like a full skirt.

Referring to Dame Julie Andrews’ famous line from The Princess Diaries, in which she also starred, she captioned the picture: “A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.”

She teamed the look with chunky black boots and white headphones, posing in front of a large blue butterfly.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has also taken on the challenge, belting a striped white pillow round her waist.

She contrasted her photo with that shared by Halle Berry taking the challenge, and wrote: “Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture , my inner supermodel , my inner fashion diva.

“Good god I feel beautiful !! Eat your heart out A listers I’m coming through !!!!!

“Pillow available from …… Morrison’s , Primark , Asda’s and Croydon market … WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????”

Tori Spelling channelled her Beverly Hills 90210 character Donna Martin as she took on the challenge, teaming her pillow with a polka dot blouse.

She wrote: “Pillow Talk… pretty excited about taking the #pillowchallenge from my amazing friend and costume designer @mandiline . I’m a vintage girl. So, mixed vintage fashion with a wink to Donna Martin . How did I do?”

PA Media