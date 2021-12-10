Andy Serkis auctions signed movie memorabilia for children’s charity

The Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis is auctioning off signed movie props to raise money for a children’s charity.

The actor, producer and director is giving fans the chance to buy movie memorabilia from some of his biggest films.

The auction, which ends at midnight, is raising money for the charity Best Beginnings to “give children the best beginning in life”.

Serkis, who played Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings, has appealed for fans to “give generously”, and added: “Together we can make a difference for parents and babies now and for future generations.”

The 57-year-old is known for his performance capture roles in The Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit, King Kong and Star Wars.

Through a Gofundme.com page set up by Serkis, donors can view an exclusive interview where he shared insights into his life and career – including details about his 11-hour “Hobbitathon” and the inspiration behind Gollum’s voice.

During the Q&A with broadcaster Neev Spencer, Serkis also revealed what it was like to work with actor Tom Hardy while directing the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released earlier this year.

An official Venom movie poster signed by both Serkis and Hardy is being sold in the auction, with the current bid at £450.

For more information about the auction, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/andy-serkis-fundraising-for-best-beginnings