Monday 13 January 2020

Andrew Scott wins best supporting actor for Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott – dressed in a dashing red suit – was all smiles while accepting the best supporting actor in a comedy series prize (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Brett Gelman, from left, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, following Fleabag’s win at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
A beaming Renee Zellweger accepted the award for best actress for Judy, cementing her position as favourite ahead of the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Stars of Succession, from left, Sarah Snook, Kevin J Messick, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox celebrated after the show was named best drama (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has enjoyed a glittering 12 months thanks to the success of Fleabag and added another two awards to her collection, including best comedy series (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Eddie Murphy enjoyed a night to remember at the Critics’ Choice Awards, having been recognised with a lifetime achievement award before his film Dolemite Is My Name won best comedy (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ava DuVernay, second left, and the cast and crew of When They See Us, accept the award for best limited series, winning over Chernobyl (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Joaquin Phoenix added another award to his collection as he was named best actor in recognition of his portrayal of a troubled loner in Joker (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Two of Hollywood’s most venerated figures – Robert De Niro, left, and Al Pacino – took to the stage together to accept the best acting ensemble award for The Irishman (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Quentin Tarantino and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star Julia Butters shared a tender moment after the film was named best picture (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Marriage Story star Laura Dern was one of the night’s first big winners, picking up the award for best supporting actress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Succession star Jeremy Strong won best actor in a drama series for Succession at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Zendaya turned heads with a futuristic look on the blue carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Filmmakers Sir Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-Ho shared the best director prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards after voters could not separate them (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked Jennifer Lopez for her influence on Fleabag (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Bong Joon-Ho shared the best director prize for Parasite with Sir Sam Mendes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Irish actor Andrew Scott picked up the best supporting actor in a comedy series gong in the TV category at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards for his role as the 'hot priest' in Fleabag.

The show's creator and star, Phoebe-Waller Bridge, won best actress in a comedy series while the series was named best comedy series.

HBO’s bitingly funny Succession was named best drama in TV.

In the movie categories, Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his role in Joker while Renee Zellweger claimed best actress for Judy, giving them extra momentum ahead of nex month's Oscars.

Seen by many as a reliable indicator ahead of the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice Awards honour the best in TV and film each year.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, meanwhile, triumphed over rivals including 1917, The Irishman and Marriage Story, which gives it a boost ahead of next month’s Oscars.

Here is a list of the main winners:

Best actor – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series – Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best action movie – Avengers: Endgame

Foreign language film – Parasite

Best supporting actress in a drama series – Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Best supporting actor in a drama series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best movie made for television – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4

Best actor in a drama series – Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best actress in a drama series – Regina King (Watchmen)

Best limited series – When They See Us

Best comedy film – Dolemite Is My Name

Best actor in a comedy series – Bill Hader (Barry)

Best acting ensemble – The Irishman

Best screenplay – Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best young actor/actress – Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Best drama series – Succession

Best actress – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best director – Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

