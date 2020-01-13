Irish actor Andrew Scott picked up the best supporting actor in a comedy series gong in the TV category at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards for his role as the 'hot priest' in Fleabag.

Irish actor Andrew Scott picked up the best supporting actor in a comedy series gong in the TV category at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards for his role as the 'hot priest' in Fleabag.

Andrew Scott wins best supporting actor for Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

The show's creator and star, Phoebe-Waller Bridge, won best actress in a comedy series while the series was named best comedy series.

HBO’s bitingly funny Succession was named best drama in TV.

In the movie categories, Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his role in Joker while Renee Zellweger claimed best actress for Judy, giving them extra momentum ahead of nex month's Oscars.

Seen by many as a reliable indicator ahead of the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice Awards honour the best in TV and film each year.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, meanwhile, triumphed over rivals including 1917, The Irishman and Marriage Story, which gives it a boost ahead of next month’s Oscars.

Here is a list of the main winners:

Best actor – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series – Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series – Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Best action movie – Avengers: Endgame

Foreign language film – Parasite

Best supporting actress in a drama series – Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Best supporting actor in a drama series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best movie made for television – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4

Best actor in a drama series – Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best actress in a drama series – Regina King (Watchmen)

Best limited series – When They See Us

Best comedy film – Dolemite Is My Name

Best actress in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best actor in a comedy series – Bill Hader (Barry)

Best acting ensemble – The Irishman

Best screenplay – Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best young actor/actress – Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Best comedy series – Fleabag

Best drama series – Succession

Best actress – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best director – Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

PA Media