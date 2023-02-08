And the Oscar goes to: The stars who shone brightest in average films

Everyone is talking about Brendan Fraser. The beloved actor received his first Academy Award nomination recently for his acclaimed turn in Darren Aronofsky’s moody melodrama The Whale. A big-screen adaptation of the award-winning stage play by Samuel D Hunter, the film concerns a morbidly obese college professor named Charlie (Fraser).

Charlie teaches online and began overeating following a personal tragedy. He hasn’t left the house in years, and the only person he allows past the front door is his friend Liz (Hong Chau), a devoted carer who checks in on him, and begs him to see a doctor. But it’s no use. Charlie doesn’t have health insurance and, besides, he knows his fate is sealed.

His heart has already started to give up, and he will eventually die. If Charlie is ever going to mend ties with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), now is the time to do it.

Things get emotional, and Fraser’s universally praised performance — considered by many to be a career comeback for the ‘90s screen icon — received a six-minute standing ovation at the film’s premiere in Venice in September. But how does The Whale hold up around its leading man?

We shouldn’t take these things seriously, but it’s worth noting that The Whale holds a 66pc approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the renowned review aggregation site. Hardly a dud, but not quite the critical smash that some of us have been led to believe. The Guardian awarded the film just two stars. Vanity Fair declared it a misfire.

Could it be that Fraser is the latest performer to give an Oscar-worthy turn in an average film? Maybe. Irish cinemagoers can decide for themselves when The Whale opens here next Friday — but make no mistake: this has happened before. Sometimes, our favourite actors turn in career-defining performances in forgettable films.

Just last year, the wonderful Jessica Chastain picked up the Best Actress Oscar for her stellar turn in the so-so biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye. As I write this, Damien Chazelle’s hollow Hollywood epic Babylon is desperately trying to convince audiences that the director’s latest film is his best. It really isn’t — but Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are sensational in it. We could go on.

The great-performances-in-poor-movies phenomenon exists across all genres and fields, from chewy adventure yarns (see Alan Rickman’s sublime turn in the wobbly Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) and sketchy comic book capers (Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne wasn’t the worst thing about the dire Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) to hammy horrors (James McAvoy went above and beyond for M Night Shyamalan’s problematic thriller Split) and confusing black comedies (Amy Adams deserved all the awards for her electrifying turn in David O Russell’s knotted crime epic American Hustle). These are some of the other performances that deserved better films…

Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The accomplished American actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s patchy Queen biopic. True, Malek’s operatic turn is a bit of a party piece, but it’s a good one, and it’s about the only thing worth sticking around for in this silly, superficial film. The problem with Bohemian Rhapsody — and there are lots of problems — is that it unfolds with all the dramatic flair of a Wikipedia entry. The screenplay is tosh, and the editing is a nightmare. Mind you, it grossed an eye-watering $910m at the box office, so what do we know?

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

It’s difficult to know what, exactly, director Ron Howard was hoping to achieve with this clumsily managed melodrama, based on the bestselling memoir by Republican venture capitalist turned US senator, JD Vance. A hammy, over-sentimental depiction of familial hardships in Middletown, Ohio, Hillbilly Elegy just about makes it over the finish line with a little help from a Hollywood legend. The incomparable Glenn Close scored her eighth Oscar nomination for an excessive yet undeniably entertaining turn as a devoted matriarch, struggling to keep her family out of dodge.

Margot Robbie

The Suicide Squad Franchise (2016-2021)

Three times, the brilliant Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn on the big screen. And three times, we’ve sat here wondering where it all went wrong. Crass, juvenile and almost entirely unlovable, the Suicide Squad films serve only to highlight the trouble with contemporary DC pictures. They’re overcrowded, underdeveloped and they’re in an awful rush to do too much at once. But Robbie’s magnetic turn as the maniacal, baseball bat-wielding crook is one of the few saving graces of this loopy, lopsided saga. The Australian performer brings bucketloads of charisma to the role of our favourite DC bad guy. It’s a shame that the films around her are rubbish.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Along Came Polly (2004)

This obnoxious romantic comedy hangs its hat on an unlikely love story between Ben Stiller’s nervous actuary Reuben and Jennifer Aniston’s free-spirited waitress, Polly. There are stupid toilet gags. Debra Messing is given nothing to do. Hank Azaria does his funny voice thing. It’s a bit of a slog, but the film comes alive whenever the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman steps into frame. He excels in the best friend role, playing the part of a former teen idol with delusions of grandeur. His character, Sandy, is desperate for a comeback, and Hoffman’s funny, charismatic turn is too good for this sorry, saggy comedy.

Jennifer Lawrence

Joy (2015)

The one where writer / director David O Russell delivers a handsome yet ultimately forgettable drama about a self-wringing floor mop. Indeed, the Joy Mangano story deserved better than this meandering biopic. Joy is hardly Russell’s worst picture (here’s looking at you, Amsterdam), but it’s far from his best, and the only thing keeping it afloat is Jennifer Lawrence’s steely, Oscar-nominated turn as a frazzled mother-of-two who eventually puts her entrepreneurial ideas to use — and becomes a multi-millionaire businesswoman in the process. A fabulous tale badly told.

Denzel Washington

Roman J Israel, Esq (2017)

Washington received an Oscar nomination for his work in this preposterous legal drama, co-starring man of the hour Colin Farrell. A dreary, disorganised yarn about an ambitious defence lawyer with a complicated plan, Dan Gilroy’s film talks a lot, but rarely says anything of interest. It’s a good thing, then, that our leading man is his usual reliable self. Somehow, Washington weaves magic from a clunky, incoherent screenplay — and it’s probably one of his best performances.

Colin Farrell

A New York Winter’s Tale (2014)

The one where Farreller rides a flying horse. Will Smith, too, loses the run of himself as an angry Lucifer in this shambolic romantic fantasy. It’s the early 20th century, and Farrell takes the lead as a handsome, immortal thief named Peter who loses his memory — and his girlfriend — at the hands of a demonic Oirish gangster (Russell Crowe’s Pearly Soames). Somehow, he ends up in the future. Somehow, they dragged the late Eva Marie Saint into this mess. Indeed, A New York Winter’s Tale is every bit as tricky as it sounds, but Farrell gives it socks and is astonishingly good as a lonely amnesiac looking for answers in a chilly Big Apple.

Penelope Cruz

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Woody Allen’s contemporary cinematic tour of Europe stopped over in Spain for this convoluted romantic dramedy. Vicky Cristina Barcelona concerns a smooth-talking artist (Javier Bardem), his erratic ex-wife (Penélope Cruz) and a couple of American holidaymakers (Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson) who wind up smack in the middle of their messed-up love affair. Like most of his work throughout the 2000s and beyond, Allen’s film is never as clever or as funny as it thinks it is, but Cruz’s dynamite turn briefly elevates proceedings, and hey, she even won an Academy Award for her troubles.

Emma Thompson

Love Actually (2003)

Thompson, head and shoulders above her supporting players here, drew inspiration from real-life heartache — that is, her divorce from an unfaithful Kenneth Branagh — to portray Karen, the put-upon housewife in Richard Curtis’s messy, manipulative Christmas comedy. She is genuinely terrific (the Joni Mitchell CD scene is superb) and is among the few performers to come out of Love Actually with their dignity firmly intact. A proper pro.

Florence Pugh

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

For a while there, it seemed like the entire world was talking about Olivia Wilde’s trippy dystopian thriller with a twist. In the end, Don’t Worry Darling was a bit of a drag, and the only thing worse than Harry Styles’s wooden performance was the film’s dubious — and deceitful — third act reveal. But it wasn’t all bad. Its leading woman, the awesome Florence Pugh was worth the ticket price alone. Her electrifying turn as a 1950s housewife, slowly losing her mind in a distorted suburban nightmare, ranks among the finest of her career so far. Watch it for her.