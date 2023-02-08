| 4.8°C Dublin

And the Oscar goes to: The stars who shone brightest in average films

Brendan Fraser’s Academy Award nomination for his role in The Whale is just the latest example of the career-defining performance in an average movie phenomenon. We shine the spotlight on 10 other actors who made magic despite the script

Brendan Fraser received an Oscar nod for his performance in The Whale Expand
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody Expand
Denzel Washington in Roman J Israel Expand
Penelope Cruz in Vicky Cristina Barcelona Expand
Emma Thompson in Love Actually Expand

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody

Denzel Washington in Roman J Israel

Penelope Cruz in Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Emma Thompson in Love Actually

Chris Wasser

Everyone is talking about Brendan Fraser. The beloved actor received his first Academy Award nomination recently for his acclaimed turn in Darren Aronofsky’s moody melodrama The Whale. A big-screen adaptation of the award-winning stage play by Samuel D Hunter, the film concerns a morbidly obese college professor named Charlie (Fraser).

Charlie teaches online and began overeating following a personal tragedy. He hasn’t left the house in years, and the only person he allows past the front door is his friend Liz (Hong Chau), a devoted carer who checks in on him, and begs him to see a doctor. But it’s no use. Charlie doesn’t have health insurance and, besides, he knows his fate is sealed.

