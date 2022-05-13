An Cailín Ciúin: “We've failed to live up to that line in the Proclamation about taking care of our children”

Cait (Catherine Clinch, left) is greeted by the woman of the house Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) after a long journey in 'An Cailín Ciúin'.

IT HAS been hailed as one of the best Irish films ever made on its release this week.

But in fact, An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been quietly making waves since its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival last February. It was awarded two honours at the prestigious film festival.

At this year's Irish Film & Television Awards (IFTAs), the Irish-language film swept the board, winning seven awards including Best Director for Colm Bairéad, Best Lead Actress for Catherine Clinch, and Best Film.

More impressive still is the fact that An Cailín Ciúin saw off Kenneth Branagh's Belfast for the top prizes.

Read More

Bairéad describes beating the multi-Oscar nominee as "mind-blowing".

"For our literally quiet little film to have made that much noise was quite extraordinary. Certainly not a night we'll forget," added Bairéad.

Much has been made of the fact that the film is in the Irish language, whereas the novella (Foster, by Claire Keegan) is in English.

Bairéad made the film in the Irish language to take advantage of the Cine4 scheme from Screen Ireland, TG4 and the BAI.

Video of the Day

He also wanted the film to reflect "the limitations of the Irish language" and how "we often fail to use language as a tool to say how we really feel”.

"I've always been cognisant of the fact that I wanted to keep everything organic and to respect Irish society, showing that it's not this monolingual world where people are speaking for no particular reason," he says.

"My own experience is being raised bilingually and I was interested in adding that textural quality.

"I was also interested in using language as a form of characterisation and not just as commentary. For example, you've the father character (played by Michael Patric) who is the English speaker in the family.

"I kind of like the notion that if you were unable to communicate in this language, then it's another barrier, and thus he struggles to make any kind of meaningful connection with his children or his wife.”

Bairéad adds: "I was also interested in the nonverbal. As a filmmaker, that's something I'm going to explore anyway.

“That's what cinema is – it's Hitchcockian. You should be able to understand 90pc of a film without any dialogue. And then there's also so many different types of silence in the film.

"There's the silence of shame, the silence of grief, and in a weird way, there's even the silence of love, that's so difficult for us to say and to express to those closest to us."

Bairéad held open auditions, primarily in Gaeltacht areas in Munster, to find his titular lead. However, it was a tape by a little girl from Rathmines, south Dublin, who stole his heart (and later the audience's).

"Cleona [Ní Chrualaoí] the producer, who's also my wife, saw the tape first. She rang me and said, 'Oh my God, you have to see this. This girl is incredible.'

"It was just really evident from the get-go. She (Catherine Clinch) even taped in the right rooms across her house, so she'd gone that extra mile in her performance.

"And the beauty of it was that she just had that interiority that was what her character was all about. That makes her so compelling.

"She just has this extraordinary ability to emote with real strength, and she's also very guarded in a way that's ideally suited to that character and the psychological makeup of her character."

Bairéad speaks of how the impulse to make An Cailín Ciúin was "to allow a young person a voice at a time when young people often had none”.

He continues: "When we made the film, we were very aware of the time in which the film [came from] and of this poor history in Ireland, in terms of how we've treated our younger citizens.

"We've kind of failed to live up to that line in the Irish Proclamation about taking care of the children of the nation. And even though our film isn't really a critique of any institutional abuse or anything like that, I'm still really glad to see that people have been very aware of that being the backdrop to our film.”

An Cailín Ciúin is on general release in Irish cinemas.