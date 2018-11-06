Amy Schumer shared a video of her ultrasound scan as she urged people to vote ahead of the US midterm elections.

Amy Schumer shared a video of her ultrasound scan as she urged people to vote ahead of the US midterm elections.

Amy Schumer shares ultrasound video as she encourages people to vote

The comedian and actress, 37, revealed last month that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

On Monday, she posted a clip on Instagram showing her having a scan in hospital.

In the video, Schumer held her hand to her mouth before pointing at the baby on the screen.

As the camera zoomed in, Schumer said: “It’s moving all around, oh my God, it has so much energy, that’s why I’m puking every day.”

Instead of offering more information in the caption, Schumer instead posted a message urging people to get out and vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Alongside the number to text for information on the nearest polling station, she said: “Make a plan to #vote and let’s make history tomorrow! (Feel free to copy this + send it to everyone.)”

Schumer announced she was pregnant with an elaborate post on social media.

She posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Fischer’s heads edited on to the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is also expecting, alongside a message directing fans to another page.

The other page had recommendations of who to vote for in the midterms, as well as the message: “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

Schumer married chef Fischer in February.

Press Association