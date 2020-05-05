Amy Schumer shares sweet message on son’s first birthday

Comedian Amy Schumer shared a sweet message to mark her son’s first birthday (Doug Peters/PA)

Comedian Amy Schumer shared a sweet message to mark her son’s first birthday.

The actress and star of films including Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty welcomed her first child, Gene, last year, hours before the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

To celebrate Gene’s first birthday, Schumer, 38, posted a touching message on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of them both asleep, she wrote: “I’m really glad it was you. Hbd.”

Gene is Schumer and husband Chris Fischer’s first child.

The couple changed his name after realising his original moniker sounded like a rude word.

Schumer gave the child the middle name Attell, after her friend and comedian Dave Attell, while Gene took his surname from Fischer.

Fans pointed out her son’s name sounded like “genital fissure,” with many speculating it was a joke.

However, in April Schumer confirmed it was not intended and she had changed Gene’s middle name to David.

PA Media