Amber Heard ‘built a dossier’, Johnny Depp claims

On more than one occasion during his evidence, Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of “building a dossier” about him.

The actor has claimed during his time in the witness box in his libel action against The Sun newspaper that Ms Heard’s allegations against him of domestic violence are a “hoax”.

He told the High Court on Thursday it was part of a strategy by his ex-wife to “dismiss me as a wet-brain, as a savage, as an uncontrollable maniac, as a monster…”.

The court was told that Ms Heard told Mr Depp’s then private security guard, Jerry Judge, that the Hollywood star had taken 10 ecstasy tablets within two hours.

Expand Close Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Johnny Depp (right) being cross-examined by Sasha Wass QC (left) (Elizabeth Cook/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Johnny Depp (right) being cross-examined by Sasha Wass QC (left) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Sasha Wass QC, barrister for News Group Newspapers (NGN) asked Mr Depp, 57, if there was any reason she would say this if it was not true.

Mr Depp said: “I can only say that I believe it is a wonderful addition to her dossier that she had been building for a number of years.”

Ms Wass asked “Part of a hoax?”, to which Mr Depp replied: “Part of a strategy to dismiss me as a wet-brain, as a savage, as an uncontrollable maniac, as a monster, etc, etc, etc.”

It was not the first time Mr Depp has made such a claim.

On Wednesday, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star accused his ex-wife of “building a dossier” from early in their relationship as an “insurance policy for later”.

The High Court heard details of an email written by Amber Heard to the actor, which was never sent, in which she said he lived “in a world of enablers”.

Expand Close Actor Johnny Depp arriving at the High Court (Victoria Jones/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Johnny Depp arriving at the High Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Heard’s email, read by Ms Wass, began: “I just don’t know if I can do this any more. It is like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Half of you I love madly, and the other half scares me. I can’t take him. I wish I could, but I can’t.

“The problem is, I never really know/understand which one I’m dealing with until it’s too late.”

The barrister said to Mr Depp: “Your answer to Ms Heard’s allegation that you were a serial domestic abuser was that this is a hoax.”

Mr Depp replied: “Hoax is probably the best word one could use because the allegations, all of the allegations, are patently untrue.

“From hearing you read out this (email), that was not sent to me, and from some of the information I have garnered from my experience yesterday and having studied the case, I will suggest, ma’am, that it appears to me that Ms Heard was building a dossier very early on that appears to be an insurance policy for later.”

PA Media