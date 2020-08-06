Alyssa Milano says she ‘felt like she was dying while suffering from Covid-19’

| 17.6°C Dublin
Alyssa Milano has said that she felt like she was dying while she was suffering from coronavirus.
The US actress revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after three earlier tests suggested she had not contracted the virus.
The Charmed star said she “basically had every Covid symptom”, adding: “It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest.”
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
She added that she had “never been this kind of sick” and “everything hurt”.
Milano also suffered from confusion, weight loss, headaches and loss of smell.
She said she wanted people to know that the testing system is “flawed” and “this illness is not a hoax”.
“I thought I was dying. I felt like I was dying,” she said, adding that she had “lingering symptoms” for four months.
Milano, who shared the message alongside an image of her using breathing equipment, said she fell ill in March.
She also revealed that she would be donating her plasma – the liquid part of the blood which can contain antibodies – “with the hope that it … might save a life”.
Milano added: “Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance.
“I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt.”
A number of other celebrities including actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston, as well as the singer Pink, have previously revealed they have had Covid-19.
