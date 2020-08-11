Alyssa Milano says her hair is falling out as a result of coronavirus

Actress Alyssa Milano has said her hair is falling out as a result of coronavirus and urged people to wear face masks to stop the spread.

The Charmed actress shared a video on Instagram in which she is brushing her hair, to demonstrate clumps of hair coming out.

She said: “I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of Covid.

She ends the video by showing the hair that has come out to the camera and said: “One brushing. This is my hair loss from Covid-19. Wear a damn mask.”

She captioned it: “#longhauler. Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask.”

Milano has previously said she felt like she was dying while suffering from coronavirus.

She revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after three earlier tests suggested she had not contracted the virus.

She shared the message alongside an image of herself using breathing equipment after she fell ill in March.

PA Media