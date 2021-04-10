| -0.6°C Dublin

All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

The contenders were this year more diverse than ever.

Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Expand

Close

Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.

Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Entertainment Newsletter

From film and book reviews to music features and the best of TV and theatre, entertainment has you covered. Every Monday.

This field is required

Sound Of Metal

–  Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy