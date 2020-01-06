All the winners from the 2020 Golden Globes
Some of Hollywood’s biggest names were triumphant.
British talent enjoyed a night of celebration at the Golden Globes.
Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge won in the TV categories while Rocketman star Taron Egerton and 1917 director Sam Mendes were triumphant in the film awards.
Elsewhere, some of Hollywood’s biggest names also ran out winners.
Here is a list of the winners:
Golden Globe TV winners
Best Comedy Series – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) – Brian Cox, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) – Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Chernobyl
Best Television Series (Drama) – Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Golden Globe film winners
Best Motion Picture (Drama) – 1917
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Motion Picture (Animated) – Missing Link
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) – Parasite, South Korea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Director (Motion Picture) – Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Original Song (Motion Picture) – I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman (Music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
Best Screenplay – Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Original Score – Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
PA Media