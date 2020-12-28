All the stars who welcomed babies in 2020

Ed Sheeran is among the celebrities to welcome a child into the world in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Avengers actor Josh Brolin is the latest star to welcome a new arrival in 2020, with the birth of his daughter Chapel Grace on Christmas Day.

Here is a look at the other stars who have seen their families grow this year.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The singer announced the birth of his daughter in September, writing on Instagram: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The pop star, 36, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August.

The duo announced the news through charity Unicef and said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The 25-year-old model and the former One Direction singer, 27, welcomed a daughter in September.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

The Harry Potter actor announced in May that he and Groome, known for starring in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, had welcomed their first child.

They have been together since 2011.

In November he joined Instagram to share a picture of his daughter and reveal they have called her Wednesday.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

In February the couple announced they have had a baby boy, named Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, via a surrogate.

Their daughter Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was also born using a surrogate in 2018.

They also have daughter, Theodora, born in 2012, and son Charlton, born in 2010.

Field wrote on Instagram: “On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

In January actress Cameron Diaz announced the birth of her first child with rocker Benji Madden.

The couple said they were “overjoyed” to welcome daughter Raddix but that they felt “a strong instinct” to protect her privacy and did not intend on sharing any pictures.

The message read: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)

Jack Fincham

In January the former Love Island star stunned fans by revealing he had welcomed a baby girl.

The reality star did not reveal the identity of the mother of the baby, called Blossom, although he said that they are not in a relationship.

Fincham said that having a baby is “undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other”.

He continued: “I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.

“Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

Mindy Kaling

In October The Office star surprised fans by announcing she had given birth to a second child.

The comedy writer and director told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she welcomed a son, named Spencer, on September 3.

She had not previously revealed she was pregnant.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The Game Of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer welcomed their first child together in July.

The couple are yet to confirm the sex and name of the baby but it has been reported she is a little girl named Willa.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Mamma Mia actress Seyfried and her The Newsroom star husband confirmed the new arrival – a boy – in a statement to the charities Inara and War Child.

Alongside a picture of their son, Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, said: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son the work of Inara and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd shared surprise news she had given birth in September, having not previously revealed she was expecting.

The 28-year-old announced the birth three months after confirming she was engaged to Austen Rydell.

Alongside a picture of the newborn’s tiny feet, Lourd wrote: “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.”

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Former Glee star Lea Michele welcomed a baby boy with husband Zandy Reich in August.

The boy’s name is Ever Leo Reich. Michele, 33, posted a black-and-white snap of the baby’s foot to Instagram, writing in the caption: “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Jurassic World actor announced the news of his first child with wife Katherine in August.

Pratt, who is already father to a son with ex-wife Anna Faris, wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.!

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti

In August Iggy Azalea revealed she had given birth to a baby boy.

The Australian rapper, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shared the news on her Instagram story, saying she wants to make it clear she is not keeping him a secret.

She wrote: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She has since accused her former fiance Playboi Carti of cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Elon Musk and Grimes

The Tesla boss and the singer announced the arrival of a son in May and immediately confused onlookers with his name.

Musk has previously announced his son was called X æ A-12, but the singer said the child will now be known as X æ A-Xii to comply with California state law.

The couple have explained that the X stands for an unknown variable, æ is like AI, and A-12 is a precursor to the SR-17, which she describes as “our favourite aircraft. No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent”.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

The Dawson’s Creek actor and the Queen And Slim actress welcomed a daughter in April after tying the knot last year.

The couple have not shared details about their child but Turner-Smith has revealed she gave birth at home following a four-day labour.

She told British Vogue: “We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for black women in America – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism.

“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice.

“Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

In January model Ashley Graham confirmed she had given birth to a baby boy and the couple shared the happy news in identical posts on Instagram.

The message said: “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The message ended with the date “1.18.2020” and a blue heart.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

The Step Up star gave birth to the boy, named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.

Posting a photo of the newborn on Instagram, she wrote: “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!”

Dewan is already mother to six-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke

In September the Gossip Girl and You star, 33, and his singer wife, 36, who is also a doula and supports other women through birth, announced the arrival of their baby son after suffering two miscarriages.

Kirke revealed she gave birth in August in a post on Instagram in which she shared a painting made using the baby’s placenta.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child together in January.

The Spanish singer posted a picture of himself wearing scrubs while cradling the baby with the caption “my sunshine”.

Iglesias and Kournikova already have children together following the birth of their twins Nicholas and Lucy in 2017.

