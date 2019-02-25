A-list couples dominate Oscars red carpet

Famous couples including Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have taken to the Oscars red carpet.

Cooper, whose directorial debut A Star Is Born is nominated for best picture and who is already nominated for best actor, arrived with his supermodel partner Shayk, as well as his mother Gloria Campano.

Lopez, who is presenting at the ceremony, arrived in a long sleeved silver Tom Ford gown, accompanied by Rodriguez in a white tuxedo jacket.

Momoa, who recently dominated the box office as Aquaman, matched his outfit with wife Bonet, both opting for a pale blush pink.

Jordan Peele with Chelsea Peretti (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek, who is a frontrunner for the leading actor category, took to the red carpet with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, while supporting actor nominee Sam Rockwell arrived with wife Leslie Bibb.

Melissa McCarthy, who will compete in the leading actress category for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, arrived with her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone, while BlacKkKlansman producer Jordan Peele arrived with wife Chelsea Peretti and director Spike Lee arrivied with wife Tonya.

