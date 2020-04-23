Alicia Silverstone and son recreate famous Paul and Linda McCartney Peta image

Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear have recreated a famous photograph of Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda to encourage people to adopt a vegan diet.

The Clueless actress and her eight-year-old son can be seen in black outfits with traffic sign-style logos on their chests for the campaign for animal rights organisation Peta.

Silverstone’s T-shirt reads “Go Vegan”, while Bear’s says “Stop Eating Animals”. They evoke the shirts worn by Sir Paul and Linda in a previous Peta campaign almost 30 years ago.

Linda died at the age of 56 in 1998 from breast cancer and Peta established the Linda McCartney Memorial Award in her memory.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot, Silverstone says: “Paul McCartney is obviously an amazing artist and I’ve been lucky to be an activist alongside him for the last 25 years and he’s just an incredible man with an incredible heart.

“I’m so sad I didn’t get to meet his beautiful wife Linda but doing anything in his honour is extraordinary.

The campaign urges people to cut meat, eggs, fish and dairy from their diets for their own health and to help prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases that originate in meat markets.

Sir Paul also echoed the call for people to change their diets, saying: “The meat trade’s threat to our health can be halted, and there are hopeful signs that people are starting to realise that this must be done to secure a brighter future for our children and theirs.”

