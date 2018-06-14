Alfred Molina has replaced Tom Hanks as the representative of the actors branch on the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors, it has been announced.

Alfred Molina replaces Tom Hanks on Academy Board of Governors

Raiders Of The Lost Ark and Boogie Nights star Molina, 65, is one of four newly elected members of the board that will serve for the year 2018-19.

He is joined by Danish film director Susanne Bier, production designer Tom Duffield and animated film producer Bonnie Arnold. Brie Larson was reportedly among the acting candidates to replace Tom Hanks on the Academy’s board of governors. (Aurore Marechal/PA) Molina overcame a field that reportedly included Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson and When Harry Met Sally star Meg Ryan to be selected as the new acting representative.

A total of 10 incumbent governors were reelected to the board including: Bernard Telsey (casting directors branch), Daryn Okada (cinematographers branch) and Rory Kennedy (documentary branch). Meanwhile Jeffrey Kurland (costume designers branch) and Sid Ganis (public relations branch) returned after a hiatus.

The balloting in the Academy’s producers branch produced a tie between candidates Jason Blum and Jennifer Todd, necessitating a runoff election. Voting will begin on Monday and end the following day.

The Academy last held a runoff election in 2016 for the film editors branch. The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

The Board of Governors is responsible for setting the Academy’s strategic vision and helps to ensure its finances remain healthy.

Press Association