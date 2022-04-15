Alexander Skarsgård: ‘Viking culture has been glorified in a dangerous way’

‘This history has been co-opted by the far right... We wanted to show what their expeditions would really have looked like’: Alexander Skarsgård

When you see the longships coming, you know you’re in trouble. At the start of Robert Eggers’ extraordinary new film The Northman, they sweep into a Viking port, bearing a warrior king Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), who is wounded, and surrounded by enemies. His twitchy brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang) has designs on his kingdom and his willowy queen, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). Fjölnir will kill the king, take his wife — and Aurvandil’s son will have to avenge him.

Sounds like Hamlet, right? So it is, or rather the Nordic legend that Shakespeare borrowed to create his most famous play. The Northman brings the misty world of the Vikings terrifyingly to life and stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, son of Aurvandil, who grows up full of bile and hell-bent on a single purpose — killing Fjölnir and rescuing his mother. In an intensely physical role, a bulked-up Skarsgård lays waste to all around him.

It’s a powerful performance, seething and hate-fuelled. When I talk to him, Skarsgård tells me he felt “very emotional, and slightly overwhelmed” when he first watched the film. Was he familiar with the legend of Amleth? “Not really. Growing up in Sweden, you’re familiar with the Icelandic sagas, but it wasn’t like everyone had heard of Prince Amleth of Jutland,” he says.

“I moved to the States about 20 years ago and I noticed that people outside of Sweden are way more fascinated by Vikings than Swedish people are. In Sweden, you’re literally surrounded by rune stones, so maybe it’s too close, it’s literally in your DNA and the soil you stand on. So for most of my childhood, it wasn’t a big part of our culture or how we saw ourselves.”

In The Northman, Amleth is brutalised as a young boy by seeing his father murdered in front of him and grows into a seething tower of rage. Was he a difficult character to get inside?

“I had to do a lot of research in order to understand Amleth and what drives him, what motivates him,” Skarsgård says. “The source of the story is the 12th century Gesta Danorum by Saxo Grammaticus, but it’s probably based on an Icelandic saga that’s even older, from the 10th century. A big big part of the preparation involved educating myself on his relationship to the spiritual world, to the gods and to fate, which is a big theme in this movie.

“And with the supernatural elements of the story, it was imperative to make those feel real: Amleth never questions them — it might seem like a fever dream to an audience today, but to him, it’s 100pc real. So in terms of research, it was a combination of just learning more about Viking history, Norse mythology, and about life on a Viking farm.”

Eggers, one of the most original directors currently working, cloaks his epic story in an atmosphere of visceral dread. It’s an extraordinary film, but also a violent one, involving all manner of blade-related unpleasantness.

“We didn’t want to shy away from that,” Skarsgård says. “The old Icelandic sagas are incredibly violent stories. They often revolve around family feuds, a revenge story, there’s a real brutality to them, so it was important to have that in the movie and to not shy away from it. We wanted those big big battle sequences and fight sequences to feel visceral, and almost uncomfortable to watch.

“Sometimes Viking culture is glorified and portrayed in a way that’s incredibly heroic, and in a very dangerous way, it’s also been co-opted by the far right. It’s become this national pride thing, as though these Vikings sail off to protect or expand the borders of Sweden or Norway or Denmark, which absolutely wasn’t true. We wanted to show what their expeditions would really have looked like.”

If the coastlines and headlands where Amleth does battle look familiar, that’s no coincidence. “We shot most of it in Northern Ireland and some in the Republic, in Donegal. And then we went to Iceland for about two weeks to shoot some of the thermal areas,” he says. “But the rolling hills of Ireland look quite a lot like Iceland, and also with the harsh rocky shores — a lot of it reminded me of Iceland.”

The Northman is not all blood and thunder. A budding romance between Amleth and a slave called Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a major subplot.

“It’s such a privilege when you get to work on a massive action movie,” Skarsgård says. “But with a film-maker like Robert Eggers steering the longship, and when you can do weeks or months of big big fight scenes and then you’re in a small room with Nicole Kidman, one of the finest actors on the planet, and work on a four or five-page long beautifully written dialogue scene, that’s special.”

Alexander is the eldest son of Stellan Skarsgård, the great Swedish character actor. Three of his brothers (Bill, Valter and Gustav) are actors, but Alexander has the biggest profile, having made his name on the TV series True Blood, starred in big budget Hollywood movies such as Tarzan and Godzilla vs. Kong, and more recently showed his impressive range by playing complex and even unpleasant characters in Rebecca Hall’s film Passing, and the hit TV show Big Little Lies.

I tell Alexander that I interviewed his dad a few years back and found him to be one of the most refreshingly candid and unaffected people I’ve met. He even told me about his vasectomy. (Alexander is one of eight Skarsgårds.)

“Yeah,” he says, laughing. “Not much of a filter there!” Did his father encourage or push him and his brothers towards acting?

“My dad is pretty amazing,” he says. “I think I’m an actor today because of him, but not because he pushed me into it. I was a child actor, but when I was 13, I quit. I was in this small Swedish film that got a bit of attention: 13 is an awkward age to begin with, and then to be in the spotlight and recognised, and have journalists write about you or talk about you, it was just very uncomfortable.

“And my dad has always been incredibly hands-off in his approach to our careers, he’s always said well, if you don’t love it, if you don’t want to do it, go do something else. Or if you don’t know what to do, then take some time off and figure it out. And for eight years, I actively stayed away from the film industry. I went to school and I moved to Leeds for a while and I did my military service in Sweden, and then when I was 21, I came to a point where I realised that I kind of missed it.

“And again he was very supportive. I wanted to go to theatre school in New York, he supported that. But Dad’s approach to all of us, all the kids, he’s always been, he’s in the kitchen, drinking red wine, cooking food and he’s always there if you want advice or guidance or help, or just have a glass of wine and a chat about anything, but he also leaves us alone and lets us explore on our own path.”

Skarsgård is not scared of playing villains either, like the racist in Passing or the abusive husband in Big Little Lies. “It’s a challenge, isn’t it,” he says. “I think it’s interesting to play characters that are very dark, but then to somehow try to find a shred of humanity in there. For example, when I worked with Nicole on Big Little Lies, that character was so beautifully written because when abusive husbands are portrayed on TV or film, it’s usually, you know, the guy on the couch drinking beer, watching football, screaming at the wife: that’s a cliché and there’s rarely any nuance.

“What was so interesting about that character was that he could be charming, he was a great dad. Celeste and Perry had a real connection, you could see why she had fallen in love with him. That made it more real and I think it gave more respect to her character because you weren’t going, ‘what is she thinking, why is she with this horrible human being?’”

‘The Northman’ is in cinemas now



