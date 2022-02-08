Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting

Alec Baldwin says returning to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin says it feels “strange to go back to work” as he begins production in England on his first project since the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor, 63, said he still found it hard to talk about the incident, in a video posted on Instagram.

He is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton, Hampshire, after previously posting videos of what appeared to be the town’s high street.

“It’s strange to go back to work,” he said.

“I haven’t worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film.

“But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months… it was interesting… I miss my kids.”

97 Minutes is directed by Timo Vuorensola and follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Baldwin paid tribute to those working in film production, saying: “Movies are always the same, everybody’s young compared to me.

“The crew of movies are hardworking people, they’re on their feet all day in an unheated building I might add.”

He continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of production member Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The cinematographer was fatally wounded when Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.