There are two ways to read the title Framing John De Lorean.

On one hand, “framing” refers to DeLorean’s claim that undercover FBI agents posing as drug dealers entrapped him in a sting operation. The defence was enough for a jury to find him not guilty of cocaine trafficking in 1984.

On the other, it refers to the difficulty of turning the fallen car manufacturer’s bizarre story into a film –“framing” it, in effect.

The multiple failed attempts to bring the DeLorean downfall to the screen are amusingly referenced at the start of Don Argott and Sheena M Joyce’s documentary.

Various contributors are credited for “an unmade DeLorean film”, or “another unmade DeLorean film” or “yet another unmade DeLorean film”.

Since the documentary was made, of course, there has been a DeLorean film – last year’s Driven, a less than satisfactory (and less than accurate) comic romp from director Nick Hamm and writer Colin Bateman.

Unfortunately for Argott and Joyce, their own film has to contend with a few obstacles, and they’re ones they’ve created themselves.

Alec Baldwin and Morena Baccarin play DeLorean and his former wife Cristina in dramatised scenes.

Fair enough, but these are infrequent and largely unnecessary since many of them are simply recreations of real footage we see elsewhere in the documentary anyway.

Weirder still, there are regular cutaways to Baldwin, usually in the make-up chair, sharing his thoughts on DeLorean. At one point he gazes into a mirror from beneath layers of latex and a silver wig and says: “Every day I think ‘Who is he?’ and I have a different answer.”

You can understand why the documentary’s makers would want to get maximum value from a big name like Baldwin (who reveals that DeLorean himself once phoned to ask if he’d play him in a film of his life), yet these segments are a pointless, tiresome distraction.

They have the effect of interrupting the narrative and making an already long film feel even longer.

Like its subject, Framing John DeLorean succeeds most when playing it straight and giving us a conventional account of his greed, hubris, deceit, fraudulent dealings (to this day, $17m/€15.2m remains unaccounted for) and willingness to become involved in hardcore criminality.

Alec Baldwin as John DeLorean

DeLorean was the golden boy of General Motors. He revitalised the company’s stodgy Pontiac division in the early 1960s with the GTO, which ushered in the era of the muscle car. While acknowledging his brilliance, GM disliked his flashy, flamboyant image.

DeLorean had plastic surgery to give him a more rugged chin. He married a model, Cristina Ferrare (his third wife), who didn’t contribute to the documentary. She filed for divorce only days after his acquittal, her own career destroyed by the scandal.

The idea of DeLorean becoming president of GM horrified many executives, and he left in the 1970s to form his own company, DeLorean Motor Cars, and build his dream car, the DMC-12, with its stainless steel body and gull-wing doors.

DeLorean’s greatest achievement is certainly not the car, which, like the finances, was a disaster from day one – slow, clunky and riddled which mechanical flaws (a flux capacitor, like the one in the DMC-12 in Back to the Future, might have helped); rather, it was getting Catholics and Protestants to work in harmony at the DeLorean plant in Northern Ireland during the worst of the Troubles.

“It was the best job we ever had,” says one.

They, as well as the friends DeLorean shafted, including design partner Bill Collins, are among the countless victims he left in his wake.

However, the ones who make the saddest impression of all here are DeLorean’s children, Zach and Kathryn. Their lives were wrecked, their future blighted, and they’re still struggling with their late father’s legacy.