Alec Baldwin plays John DeLorean in pointless scenes that make an already long film seem even longer

Pat Stacey

Alec Baldwin as John DeLorean in the film Framing John DeLorean Expand
Close

Nicole Rivelli Photographie

/

There are two ways to read the title Framing John De Lorean.

On one hand, “framing” refers to DeLorean’s claim that undercover FBI agents posing as drug dealers entrapped him in a sting operation. The defence was enough for a jury to find him not guilty of cocaine trafficking in 1984.

On the other, it refers to the difficulty of turning the fallen car manufacturer’s bizarre story into a film –“framing” it, in effect.

