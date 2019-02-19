Alec Baldwin pays tribute to wife Hilaria eight years after their first meeting

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to his wife Hilaria eight years to the day since they met in New York.

The actor, 60, met the Spanish yoga teacher, 35, at a restaurant in Manhattan in 2011. They married a year later and now have four children together.

Baldwin, who has received acclaim for his impersonation of Donald Trump on US comedy show Saturday Night Live, marked the anniversary of their meeting with a post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair kissing, he said: “8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonable warm February evening.

“My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely.

“8 years today. Thanks for all you’ve given me. You are a gift.” Hilaria shared the same picture and wrote: “I don’t remember what time exactly I met you, but it was around now, 8 years ago.”

She added a love heart emoji. The couple are parents to Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Angel, two, and Romeo Alejandro, who was born in May last year.

Baldwin also has a daughter, 23-year-old Ireland, from his relationship with actress Kim Basinger.

US actor Baldwin is known for film roles including The Hunt for Red October and Glengarry Glen Ross as well as TV roles such as sitcom 30 Rock.

