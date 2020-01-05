The gunas have had their final fittings and the Botox and tans are done. Today the Golden Globes kick off the movie award season that will end with the Academy Awards on February 9. In between there are the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Baftas.

The gunas have had their final fittings and the Botox and tans are done. Today the Golden Globes kick off the movie award season that will end with the Academy Awards on February 9. In between there are the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Baftas.

Aine O'Connor: Netflix is set to dominate Golden Globes and old Tinseltown superpowers are not happy

It's a landscape that has changed a lot in recent years with the advent of streaming companies: where once Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and now Apple made TV series that challenged the likes of HBO, now they are taking on the big boys by making award-contending movies. Three of the five Best Picture - Drama nominations in tonight's awards are Netflix productions, and not everyone is best pleased by the changes.

The Golden Globes award both film and TV. They're voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is made up of about 90 journalists from 55 countries. They have long been considered a good indicator of Academy Award success, partially because they're announced just days before Oscar nomination voting closes and a winning buzz is influential. Although arguably it can set up a damaging backlash too.

Oscars, which cover film only, are chosen by the 6,300 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; each of the 17 branches votes to create a shortlist of five in their own branch, so for example cinematographers nominate cinematographers. All members vote to create the Best Picture shortlist. Once the nominees are shortlisted all members vote for a winner in all categories.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In